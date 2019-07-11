Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Labour Secretary Alex Acosta makes a statement on his involvement in a non-prosecution agreement with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has now been charged with sex trafficking in underage girls. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Trump’s labour chief Alex Acosta defends plea deal for billionaire sex predator Jeffrey Epstein amid calls for his resignation

  • The former US attorney claims the deal secured a greater penalty for Jeffrey Epstein than state officials otherwise would have managed
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 4:00pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:59pm, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Labour Secretary Alex Acosta makes a statement on his involvement in a non-prosecution agreement with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has now been charged with sex trafficking in underage girls. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jeffrey Epstein in 2008. He is expected to be arraigned in court on charges that he molested dozens of underage girls in New York and in Florida. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, accused of molesting underage teen girls, arrested on sex trafficking charges

  • Jeffrey Epstein expected to be arraigned in court on charges that he molested dozens of underage girls in New York and in Florida
Topic |   United States
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 1:40pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:14pm, 7 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jeffrey Epstein in 2008. He is expected to be arraigned in court on charges that he molested dozens of underage girls in New York and in Florida. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.