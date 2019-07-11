US Labour Secretary Alex Acosta makes a statement on his involvement in a non-prosecution agreement with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has now been charged with sex trafficking in underage girls. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s labour chief Alex Acosta defends plea deal for billionaire sex predator Jeffrey Epstein amid calls for his resignation
- The former US attorney claims the deal secured a greater penalty for Jeffrey Epstein than state officials otherwise would have managed
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Jeffrey Epstein in 2008. He is expected to be arraigned in court on charges that he molested dozens of underage girls in New York and in Florida. Photo: AP
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, accused of molesting underage teen girls, arrested on sex trafficking charges
- Jeffrey Epstein expected to be arraigned in court on charges that he molested dozens of underage girls in New York and in Florida
Topic | United States
