The man ran a marijuana growing operation at his property in California, where he forced a runaway teen to work at. Photo: AFP
US man who kept runaway teenager in metal box to spend 31 years in jail
- Ryan Alan Balletto ran an illegal operation growing marijuana on his California property, where he forced a runaway girl, 15, to work
- Police found a poem written by the teenager, who was also sexually and physically abused, about being held in the box
Topic | Crime
The man ran a marijuana growing operation at his property in California, where he forced a runaway teen to work at. Photo: AFP
CBD beauty products have already gone mainstream in North America – and now it is coming to Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
Smearing cannabis on your face: the latest Asian beauty craze
- The market for beauty products made from cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants, is projected to be worth US$25 billion by 2029
- With Japan and Korea at the forefront of global beauty standards, experts say it is only a matter of time before they – and China – embrace the CBD trend
Topic | Beauty
CBD beauty products have already gone mainstream in North America – and now it is coming to Asia. Photo: Shutterstock