US fund manager Jeffrey Epstein in a photograph taken for the sex offender registry in March 2017. Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services via Reuters
Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein asks to be freed on bail, offers to ground private plane and pay for armed guards
- Billionaire fund manager offers New York mansion as collateral, in addition to ‘highly restrictive conditions’ such as GPS ankle bracelet and home confinement
- Lawyers argue Epstein’s payment for massages that allegedly led to sex acts was ‘akin to consumer or purchaser behaviour’, not trafficking
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
US Labour Secretary Alex Acosta makes a statement on his involvement in a non-prosecution agreement with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has now been charged with sex trafficking in underage girls. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s labour chief Alex Acosta defends plea deal for billionaire sex predator Jeffrey Epstein amid calls for his resignation
- The former US attorney claims the deal secured a greater penalty for Jeffrey Epstein than state officials otherwise would have managed
