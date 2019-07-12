Channels

US fund manager Jeffrey Epstein in a photograph taken for the sex offender registry in March 2017. Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services via Reuters
United States & Canada

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein asks to be freed on bail, offers to ground private plane and pay for armed guards

  • Billionaire fund manager offers New York mansion as collateral, in addition to ‘highly restrictive conditions’ such as GPS ankle bracelet and home confinement
  • Lawyers argue Epstein’s payment for massages that allegedly led to sex acts was ‘akin to consumer or purchaser behaviour’, not trafficking
Published: 2:43am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:43am, 12 Jul, 2019

US Labour Secretary Alex Acosta makes a statement on his involvement in a non-prosecution agreement with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has now been charged with sex trafficking in underage girls. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Trump’s labour chief Alex Acosta defends plea deal for billionaire sex predator Jeffrey Epstein amid calls for his resignation

  • The former US attorney claims the deal secured a greater penalty for Jeffrey Epstein than state officials otherwise would have managed
Published: 4:00pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:50pm, 11 Jul, 2019

US Labour Secretary Alex Acosta makes a statement on his involvement in a non-prosecution agreement with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has now been charged with sex trafficking in underage girls. Photo: Reuters
