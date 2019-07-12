US presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at CUNY’s Graduate Centre in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden promises to end ‘forever wars’ as president as he attacks Donald Trump on foreign policy
- In 43-minute speech, Democratic candidate promises to reassert American leadership on global stage
- Remarks come amid trade war with China and escalating tensions with Iran
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apologised for leaving the impression he was praising two segregationist lawmakers when he discussed civility in Congress. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden apologises for touting work with segregationist senators as he courts black voters
- Joe Biden makes partial apology and invokes his ties to Barack Obama, to defend himself in a fight that could sway black voters
- Front runner Biden’s support has sagged in some opinion polls
