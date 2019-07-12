Mony Ruiz-Velasco (centre) director of PASO West Suburban Action Project, chants with demonstrators outside the US Citizenship and Immigration Services offices in Chicago on Thursday. Photo: AP
US poised to target thousands of migrant families in deportation operation previously delayed by Donald Trump
- Activists ramp up efforts to protect migrants, prepare to stage demonstrations
- US president earlier announced push to deport ‘millions’ from US, but postponed raids while lawmakers worked to pass US$4.6 billion border aid package
Topic | US immigration
Migrant families held in an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in Texas on June 10. Photo: AFP
UN human rights chief ‘shocked’ and ‘appalled’ by migrant detention conditions on southern US border
- Michelle Bachelet said migrant children were being ‘forced to sleep on the floor … without access to adequate health care or food’
- ‘Consider the damage being done every day by allowing this alarming situation to continue,’ she said
Topic | United Nations
