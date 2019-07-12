Passengers on the Air Canada flight treated after the plane was hit by severe turbulence and diverted to Hawaii. Photo: AP
Sudden turbulence on Air Canada flight to Australia launches people up to the ceiling, leaves dozens injured
- The flight from Vancouver to Sydney encountered un-forecast and sudden turbulence about two hours past Hawaii when the plane diverted to Honolulu
- Passengers said anyone not wearing their seat belt or standing flew straight upwards as the plane quickly dropped
Topic | Canada
