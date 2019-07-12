Musician R. Kelly departs the Leighton Criminal Court building after pleading not guilty to 11 additional sex-related charges in Chicago. Photo: AP
R&B singer R Kelly arrested in Chicago on 13 federal sex crime charges
- Early on Friday, local media said Kelly faces a 13-count sex crime indictment, citing the US Attorney’s office
- The singer has vehemently denied abuse allegations for decades. In 2008, he was tried on child pornography charges and found not guilty
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
