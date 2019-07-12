Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Musician R. Kelly departs the Leighton Criminal Court building after pleading not guilty to 11 additional sex-related charges in Chicago. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

R&B singer R Kelly arrested in Chicago on 13 federal sex crime charges

  • Early on Friday, local media said Kelly faces a 13-count sex crime indictment, citing the US Attorney’s office
  • The singer has vehemently denied abuse allegations for decades. In 2008, he was tried on child pornography charges and found not guilty
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:43pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:43pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Musician R. Kelly departs the Leighton Criminal Court building after pleading not guilty to 11 additional sex-related charges in Chicago. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.