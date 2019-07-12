Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University announced Thursday that their program defeated a group of top pros in six-player no-limit Texas hold ‘em. Photo: Reuters
Artificial intelligence program ‘Pluribus’ beats professionals in six-player Texas hold ‘em poker
- Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, with Facebook’s AI initiative, announced their program had beatthe world’s best poker players
- AI programs have already beat us humans at draughts, chess, Go and two-player poker. But never multiplayer
