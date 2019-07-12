Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University announced Thursday that their program defeated a group of top pros in six-player no-limit Texas hold ‘em. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Artificial intelligence program ‘Pluribus’ beats professionals in six-player Texas hold ‘em poker

  • Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, with Facebook’s AI initiative, announced their program had beatthe world’s best poker players
  • AI programs have already beat us humans at draughts, chess, Go and two-player poker. But never multiplayer
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:56pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:56pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University announced Thursday that their program defeated a group of top pros in six-player no-limit Texas hold ‘em. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.