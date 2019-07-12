Channels

US President Donald Trump announces the resignation of Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta (R) in Washington. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta resigns amid row over Jeffrey Epstein plea deal

  • Trump said Acosta initiated the resignation, saying he felt he had become a distraction to the administration
  • Acosta, who served as the US lawyer for the Southern District of Florida, handled Epstein’s first case involving sex with girls
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:52pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:53pm, 12 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump announces the resignation of Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta (R) in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Jeffrey Epstein is facing sex trafficking charges following his arrest. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘I was terrified’: Jeffrey Epstein accused of building a network of victims

  • The indictment of the hedge fund billionaire alleges he had a team of young recruiters who would smoothly approach ‘underage’ teenage girls and present the former maths teacher as a kind of benefactor
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:57pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:52pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein is facing sex trafficking charges following his arrest. Photo: AP
