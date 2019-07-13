US President Donald Trump listens to a reporter as he speaks at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Sunday. Photo: AP
House votes to limit Donald Trump’s Iran war powers
- Lawmakers approve amendment that bars funding for military force against Iran unless Congress authorises it
- Critics say move will handcuff the president in dealing with Iran's destabilising actions in the Middle East
British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Duncan. Photo: Reuters
Britain sends warship HMS Duncan to Gulf after Iran tanker stand-off
- Officials said the deployment was meant to ensure a continued British naval presence in one of the most important shipment routes in the world
- Gibraltar said the detained Iranian supertanker was carrying 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil
