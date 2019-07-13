Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump listens to a reporter as he speaks at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Sunday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

House votes to limit Donald Trump’s Iran war powers

  • Lawmakers approve amendment that bars funding for military force against Iran unless Congress authorises it
  • Critics say move will handcuff the president in dealing with Iran's destabilising actions in the Middle East
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 2:07am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:07am, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump listens to a reporter as he speaks at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Duncan. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Britain sends warship HMS Duncan to Gulf after Iran tanker stand-off

  • Officials said the deployment was meant to ensure a continued British naval presence in one of the most important shipment routes in the world
  • Gibraltar said the detained Iranian supertanker was carrying 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:21am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:21am, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Duncan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.