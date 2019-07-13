Delilah Campbell (left), four, and her sister, Tallulah Campbell, eight, clear out driftwood and other debris near New Orleans on Thursday in preparation for Tropical Storm Barry. Photo: AP
Thousands flee as Tropical Storm Barry menaces New Orleans, Louisiana coast
- Winds are expected to reach hurricane strength late Friday or early Saturday, as storm brings heavy rains and fear of ‘life-threatening floods’
- Troops and rescue crews are stationed around state, with helicopters on standby and emergency supplies ready for distribution
