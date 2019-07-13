Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Delilah Campbell (left), four, and her sister, Tallulah Campbell, eight, clear out driftwood and other debris near New Orleans on Thursday in preparation for Tropical Storm Barry. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Thousands flee as Tropical Storm Barry menaces New Orleans, Louisiana coast

  • Winds are expected to reach hurricane strength late Friday or early Saturday, as storm brings heavy rains and fear of ‘life-threatening floods’
  • Troops and rescue crews are stationed around state, with helicopters on standby and emergency supplies ready for distribution
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:53am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:53am, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Delilah Campbell (left), four, and her sister, Tallulah Campbell, eight, clear out driftwood and other debris near New Orleans on Thursday in preparation for Tropical Storm Barry. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.