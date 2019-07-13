Craig Underwood of Underwood Ranches tosses jalapeño peppers into the air in the Ventura County, California, field where they are grown. Photo: TNS
Jalapeño farmer Craig Underwood wins US$23.3 million after ‘spicy break-up’ with Sriracha maker Huy Fong Foods
- Underwood Ranches was once the exclusive supplier of peppers for the famous sauce with the rooster label and signature green-capped bottle
- Partnership of nearly 30 years collapsed in 2017 after dispute over payments
Topic | Food and agriculture
