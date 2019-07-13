Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Craig Underwood of Underwood Ranches tosses jalapeño peppers into the air in the Ventura County, California, field where they are grown. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

Jalapeño farmer Craig Underwood wins US$23.3 million after ‘spicy break-up’ with Sriracha maker Huy Fong Foods

  • Underwood Ranches was once the exclusive supplier of peppers for the famous sauce with the rooster label and signature green-capped bottle
  • Partnership of nearly 30 years collapsed in 2017 after dispute over payments
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 5:27am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:04am, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Craig Underwood of Underwood Ranches tosses jalapeño peppers into the air in the Ventura County, California, field where they are grown. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.