US Vice-President Mike Pence tours the Donna Soft-Sided Processing Facility in Donna, Texas. Photo: Reuters
‘Tough stuff’: US Vice-President Mike Pence’s tour of migrant centre shows people crowded in cages
- Pence’s office said the tour was part of an effort to show the Trump administration is providing adequate care for migrants
- When detainees saw reporters arrive, many began shouting, saying they had been there for 40 days or more and they were hungry
