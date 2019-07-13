The wildfire began along a major Central Maui highway. Photo: AP
Hawaii’s governor declares state of emergency in Maui as wildfires triple in size
- The blaze has spread across more than 3,642 hectares, scorching mostly former sugar cane fields and brush
- On Twiiter, the governor thanked media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who owns a property on Maui, after she opened a private road on Thursday to assist officials tackling the fire
Topic | United States
