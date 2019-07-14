Donald Trump shakes hands with Paul Ryan in December 2017. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump renews attack on ‘weak, ineffective, stupid’ Republican Paul Ryan
- US president called the Democrat’s House leader ‘far superior’ to Ryan, who decided not to seek re-election to his Wisconsin seat in 2018
Donald Trump says he is ‘very angry’ over murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi but again defends Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- Despite UN evidence pointing finger of blame for murder at Saudi royal, Trump called it a ‘great honour’ to meet with him
