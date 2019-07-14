Passengers in a subway train at the 66th Street station during the blackout. Photo: Reuters
NYC blackout: lifts stuck, subway trains halted, as huge power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness
- On social media, dozens of users posted photos of subway stations bathed in darkness as firefighters received numerous calls about stuck lifts
- The outage comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power
