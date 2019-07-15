Channels

Two prisoners from earlier raids look out from a cell window at the main ICE detention centre in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

ICE raids: slow start to Donald Trump’s plan to deport thousands of undocumented immigrants

  • Multi-day operation was expected to target around 2,000 recently-arrived families who have been ordered deported
  • There were reports of only a few low profile operations in US cities
Topic |   US immigration
DPA

DPA  

Published: 9:17am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:17am, 15 Jul, 2019

ICE agents detain a suspected MS-13 gang member and Honduran immigrant at his home in Brentwood, New York in 2018. File photo: AFP
United States & Canada

ICE raids: migrants in fear as US agents prepare to round up ‘thousands’

  • US Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities – known as ICE – is expected to focus on large cities such as Los Angeles, New York, and Houston
  • Raids expected to target roughly 2,000 migrants in the US illegally but the prospect has rippled terror through broad swathes of migrant communities
Topic |   US immigration
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:12pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 14 Jul, 2019

