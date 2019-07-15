Two prisoners from earlier raids look out from a cell window at the main ICE detention centre in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: AFP
ICE raids: slow start to Donald Trump’s plan to deport thousands of undocumented immigrants
- Multi-day operation was expected to target around 2,000 recently-arrived families who have been ordered deported
- There were reports of only a few low profile operations in US cities
Topic | US immigration
ICE agents detain a suspected MS-13 gang member and Honduran immigrant at his home in Brentwood, New York in 2018. File photo: AFP
ICE raids: migrants in fear as US agents prepare to round up ‘thousands’
- US Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities – known as ICE – is expected to focus on large cities such as Los Angeles, New York, and Houston
- Raids expected to target roughly 2,000 migrants in the US illegally but the prospect has rippled terror through broad swathes of migrant communities
ICE agents detain a suspected MS-13 gang member and Honduran immigrant at his home in Brentwood, New York in 2018. File photo: AFP