The United States has granted a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a UN meeting in New York this week. File photo: Reuters
US grants visa to Iran’s foreign minister to visit New York, but he isn’t allowed to roam freely
- Not approving visa could have complicated already tense relations between Iran and the United States to diplomacy
- The Trump administration had considered blacklisting the foreign minister by sanctioning him
The USS Mason in the Gulf of Oman in June. The US aims to form a coalition to guarantee freedom of navigation in strategic Gulf waters amid fraught relations between Washington and Tehran. Photo: EPA
Gulf mission patrol: US seeks allies for military coalition as Iran tensions mount
- Under the plan, the United States would provide command ships and lead surveillance efforts in strategic Gulf waters
- Allies would patrol waters near the US command ships and escort commercial vessels with their nation’s flags
