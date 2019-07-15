Channels

SCMP
The United States has granted a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a UN meeting in New York this week. File photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US grants visa to Iran’s foreign minister to visit New York, but he isn’t allowed to roam freely

  • Not approving visa could have complicated already tense relations between Iran and the United States to diplomacy
  • The Trump administration had considered blacklisting the foreign minister by sanctioning him
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 2:19pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:19pm, 15 Jul, 2019

The USS Mason in the Gulf of Oman in June. The US aims to form a coalition to guarantee freedom of navigation in strategic Gulf waters amid fraught relations between Washington and Tehran. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Gulf mission patrol: US seeks allies for military coalition as Iran tensions mount

  • Under the plan, the United States would provide command ships and lead surveillance efforts in strategic Gulf waters
  • Allies would patrol waters near the US command ships and escort commercial vessels with their nation’s flags
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:50am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:26pm, 10 Jul, 2019

