Earth viewed from the Apollo 11 lunar landing module prior to its landing on the moon in 1969. File photo: Nasa
Could the Apollo 11 moon landing be duplicated today?
- Technically it would be easier, but politically and financially it would be a different question
Topic | Space
Astronaut Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin walks on the moon, or in a Hollywood studio, depending who you ask. Photo: AP
Apollo 11 moon landing conspiracy … the truth is out there
- Many people still believe the Apollo 11 lunar landing was faked, 50 years after the historic event
