US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been heavily involved in trade negotiations with China. File photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Will Donald Trump dump Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross?

  • The 81-year-old commerce secretary has been heavily involved in trade negotiations with China
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:26pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:27pm, 15 Jul, 2019

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been heavily involved in trade negotiations with China. File photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump announces the resignation of Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta (R) in Washington. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta resigns amid row over Jeffrey Epstein plea deal

  • Trump said Acosta initiated the resignation, saying he felt he had become a distraction to the administration
  • Acosta, who served as the US lawyer for the Southern District of Florida, handled Epstein’s first case involving sex with girls
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:52pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:53pm, 12 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump announces the resignation of Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta (R) in Washington. Photo: Reuters
