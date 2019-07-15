US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been heavily involved in trade negotiations with China. File photo: Reuters
Will Donald Trump dump Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross?
- The 81-year-old commerce secretary has been heavily involved in trade negotiations with China
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump announces the resignation of Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta (R) in Washington. Photo: Reuters
US Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta resigns amid row over Jeffrey Epstein plea deal
- Trump said Acosta initiated the resignation, saying he felt he had become a distraction to the administration
- Acosta, who served as the US lawyer for the Southern District of Florida, handled Epstein’s first case involving sex with girls
