Peter Thiel singled out Google for trying to get its search engine back into China while deciding to let lapse a US Defence Department contract that gave the military access to its AI tools. Photo: Bloomberg
Billionaire investor Peter Thiel takes aim at Google for agreeing to work closely with China
- He calls for a US probe of the tech giant’s ‘seemingly treasonous’ acts
- Thiel also describes Donald Trump’s trade efforts in China as a ‘signature achievement’ of the administration
Topic | US-China relations
Peter Thiel singled out Google for trying to get its search engine back into China while deciding to let lapse a US Defence Department contract that gave the military access to its AI tools. Photo: Bloomberg
The J-20, China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter aircraft, was commissioned into air force combat service last year. Photo: Xinhua
Google denies link to China’s military over touch-screen tools that may help PLA pilots
- Predicting screen touches accurately has many potential uses, but one is to help pilots select a fast-moving target
- Lead scientist in Google’s artificial intelligence team revealed to be taking part in research by Chinese institute
Topic | China science
The J-20, China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter aircraft, was commissioned into air force combat service last year. Photo: Xinhua