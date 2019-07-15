Channels

Peter Thiel singled out Google for trying to get its search engine back into China while deciding to let lapse a US Defence Department contract that gave the military access to its AI tools. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel takes aim at Google for agreeing to work closely with China

  • He calls for a US probe of the tech giant’s ‘seemingly treasonous’ acts
  • Thiel also describes Donald Trump’s trade efforts in China as a ‘signature achievement’ of the administration
Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:24pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:24pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
The J-20, China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter aircraft, was commissioned into air force combat service last year. Photo: Xinhua
Science

Google denies link to China’s military over touch-screen tools that may help PLA pilots

  • Predicting screen touches accurately has many potential uses, but one is to help pilots select a fast-moving target
  • Lead scientist in Google’s artificial intelligence team revealed to be taking part in research by Chinese institute
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 12:05am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:11pm, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
