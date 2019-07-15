US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Trump presses attack on Democrat congresswomen amid outcry over racist tweets
- In a series of tweets at the weekend that Democrats and other critics called racist, the US president told the non-white lawmakers to ‘go back’ home
- On Monday, he went on to demand that the women apologise for their ‘foul language’ and the ‘terrible things they have said’
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
In recent days, US President Donald Trump has disparaged several first-year House Democrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump slammed as racist after ‘go back home’ tweets at Democrat congresswomen
- US President Donald Trump sparks yet another firestorm over his views on race and immigration
- He did not name the lawmakers in tweets, but in recent days he has disparaged several first-year House Democrats
Topic | Donald Trump
In recent days, US President Donald Trump has disparaged several first-year House Democrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. Photo: AFP