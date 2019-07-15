A Central American migrant looks on from a fence at a shelter for women and children in Mexico. Photo: AFP
White House moves to block asylum for migrants crossing Mexico
- A new rule redefining asylum eligibility – to take effect on Tuesday – is the latest attempt to stem the flow of undocumented migrants into the country
- It comes amid frustration within the administration of US President Donald Trump with Congress’ failure to change asylum laws
Topic | United States
ICE agents detain a suspected MS-13 gang member and Honduran immigrant at his home in Brentwood, New York in 2018. File photo: AFP
ICE raids: migrants in fear as US agents prepare to round up ‘thousands’
- US Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities – known as ICE – is expected to focus on large cities such as Los Angeles, New York, and Houston
- Raids expected to target roughly 2,000 migrants in the US illegally but the prospect has rippled terror through broad swathes of migrant communities
Topic | US immigration
