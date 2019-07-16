Annie Farmer (left) and Courtney Wild, alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, look on as their lawyers speak to the press at federal court following a bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
‘He’s a scary person’: Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims urge judge to keep billionaire in jail, as cash, diamonds and fake passport surface
- Case growing ‘stronger by the day’ after more women come forward to say billionaire sexually abused them when they were underage, prosecutors say
- Financier to remain behind bars for now, with judge saying he needs more time to decide whether Epstein can be released before trial
US President Donald Trump announces the resignation of Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta (R) in Washington. Photo: Reuters
US Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta resigns amid row over Jeffrey Epstein plea deal
- Trump said Acosta initiated the resignation, saying he felt he had become a distraction to the administration
- Acosta, who served as the US lawyer for the Southern District of Florida, handled Epstein’s first case involving sex with girls
