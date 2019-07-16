Channels

Annie Farmer (left) and Courtney Wild, alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, look on as their lawyers speak to the press at federal court following a bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘He’s a scary person’: Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims urge judge to keep billionaire in jail, as cash, diamonds and fake passport surface

  • Case growing ‘stronger by the day’ after more women come forward to say billionaire sexually abused them when they were underage, prosecutors say
  • Financier to remain behind bars for now, with judge saying he needs more time to decide whether Epstein can be released before trial
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:31am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:44am, 16 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump announces the resignation of Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta (R) in Washington. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta resigns amid row over Jeffrey Epstein plea deal

  • Trump said Acosta initiated the resignation, saying he felt he had become a distraction to the administration
  • Acosta, who served as the US lawyer for the Southern District of Florida, handled Epstein’s first case involving sex with girls
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:52pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:53pm, 12 Jul, 2019

