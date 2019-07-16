R&B star R Kelly leaves the Cook County courthouse in March after a hearing on multiple counts of criminal sexual abuse. Photo: Reuters
Singer R Kelly paid US$2 million to silence girl he assaulted, Stormy Daniels’ ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti says
- Avenatti also claims R&B star paid associate US$100,000 to hunt down videos of him having sex with minor
- Lawyer is representing three alleged victims, three parents and three ‘whistle-blowers’
Musician R Kelly departs the Leighton Criminal Court building after pleading not guilty to 11 additional sex-related charges in Chicago. Photo: AP
R&B singer R Kelly arrested in Chicago on 13 federal sex crime charges
- Grammy winner had sex with five underage girls and recorded some of it, prosecutors allege
- New indictment says Kelly intimidated victims and concealed evidence in 2008 trial that ended in his acquittal of child pornography charges
