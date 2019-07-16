Channels

R&B star R Kelly leaves the Cook County courthouse in March after a hearing on multiple counts of criminal sexual abuse. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Singer R Kelly paid US$2 million to silence girl he assaulted, Stormy Daniels’ ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti says

  • Avenatti also claims R&B star paid associate US$100,000 to hunt down videos of him having sex with minor
  • Lawyer is representing three alleged victims, three parents and three ‘whistle-blowers’
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

Musician R Kelly departs the Leighton Criminal Court building after pleading not guilty to 11 additional sex-related charges in Chicago. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

R&B singer R Kelly arrested in Chicago on 13 federal sex crime charges

  • Grammy winner had sex with five underage girls and recorded some of it, prosecutors allege
  • New indictment says Kelly intimidated victims and concealed evidence in 2008 trial that ended in his acquittal of child pornography charges
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:43pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:54am, 13 Jul, 2019

