US President Donald Trump speaks during the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. Photo: Washington Post / Jabin Botsford
‘Alcaida’: a closer look at Donald Trump’s note to self after racist tweets
- Trump accuses four first-term Democratic congresswomen – who are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African-American origin- of having ‘love’ for US ‘enemies like al-Qaeda’
- The president first attacked the lawmakers with a series of tweets on Sunday, saying they should ‘go back’ to their countries of origin
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Trump presses attack on Democrat congresswomen amid outcry over racist tweets
- In a series of tweets at the weekend that Democrats and other critics called racist, the US president told the non-white lawmakers to ‘go back’ home
- On Monday, he went on to demand that the women apologise for their ‘foul language’ and the ‘terrible things they have said’
