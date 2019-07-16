Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks during the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. Photo: Washington Post / Jabin Botsford
United States & Canada

‘Alcaida’: a closer look at Donald Trump’s note to self after racist tweets

  • Trump accuses four first-term Democratic congresswomen – who are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African-American origin- of having ‘love’ for US ‘enemies like al-Qaeda’
  • The president first attacked the lawmakers with a series of tweets on Sunday, saying they should ‘go back’ to their countries of origin
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 10:40am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:51am, 16 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks during the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. Photo: Washington Post / Jabin Botsford
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Trump presses attack on Democrat congresswomen amid outcry over racist tweets

  • In a series of tweets at the weekend that Democrats and other critics called racist, the US president told the non-white lawmakers to ‘go back’ home
  • On Monday, he went on to demand that the women apologise for their ‘foul language’ and the ‘terrible things they have said’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:23pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:33pm, 15 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
