US President Donald Trump’s tirade against four congresswoman of colour, telling them to ‘go back’ to the countries they came from, prompted widespread revulsion. Photo: TNS
US election 2020: why Donald Trump’s racially charged tirade could be a vote winner
- The US president seems to regard divisive, nativist rhetoric as his best chance of staying in the White House. Analysts say he may be right
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump’s tirade against four congresswoman of colour, telling them to ‘go back’ to the countries they came from, prompted widespread revulsion. Photo: TNS
US President Donald Trump speaks during the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. Photo: Washington Post / Jabin Botsford
‘Alcaida’: a closer look at Donald Trump’s note to self after racist tweets
- Trump accuses four first-term Democratic congresswomen – who are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African-American origin- of having ‘love’ for US ‘enemies like al-Qaeda’
- The president first attacked the lawmakers with a series of tweets on Sunday, saying they should ‘go back’ to their countries of origin
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks during the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. Photo: Washington Post / Jabin Botsford