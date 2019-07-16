Facebook’s digital currency Libra was first announced earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra faces US government backlash
- Congress begins two days of hearings on Tuesday on the currency planned by Facebook, starting with the Senate Banking Committee
- Meanwhile, a house judiciary subcommittee will extend its bipartisan investigation of the market power of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple
Zhou Xiaochuan served as the governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) for over 15 years until 2018. Photo: EPA
China’s response to Facebook’s Libra could be ‘Hong Kong style’ cryptocurrency, says ex-central bank governor
- Former People’s Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan suggests Beijing could delegate issuance of digital currency to commercial entities
- Speech in Beijing this week shows that China is rethinking its digital currency strategy
