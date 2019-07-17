Then presidential candidate Alejandro Toledo takes part in a campaign rally in Lima, Peru, in April 2011. Photo: AP
Peruvian ex-president Alejandro Toledo arrested in US
- Former leader is wanted in home country for allegedly taking US$20 million in bribes from Brazilian construction company
- Toledo, who has lived in California in recent years, was arrested by US Marshals following extradition request from Peru
Topic | Peru
