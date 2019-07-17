Astronaut Michael Collins (right) walks with Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre director Robert Cabana at Launch Pad 39A on the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 11 mission in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. Photto: Nasa via Reuters
Apollo 11 veteran Michael Collins returns to launch site to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon mission
- ‘We felt the weight of the world on our shoulders,’ command module pilot says at Kennedy Space Centre
Earth viewed from the Apollo 11 lunar landing module prior to its landing on the moon in 1969. File photo: Nasa
Could the Apollo 11 moon landing be duplicated today?
- Technically it would be easier, but politically and financially it would be a different question
