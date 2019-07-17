An undated image released on Tuesday shows alleged MS-13 gang members. Photo: US Justice Department via AFP
‘Dismembered, heart cut out’: MS-13 gang members charged in Los Angeles over string of grisly killings
- Case focuses on particularly violent subgroup known as the Fulton clique, which operates in the Los Angeles area
- Indictment against 22 suspects says most of those charged took part in seven killings carried out with machetes, knives and baseball bats over last two years
Topic | Crime
