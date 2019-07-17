An alligator named Muja in its enclosure in Belgrade's Zoo in Serbia in August 2018. Photo: Reuters
Flushing drugs down toilet could create dangerous ‘meth-gators’, US police warn
- Authorities issue warning in Tennessee town after suspect tries to dispose of methamphetamine in bathroom
- Chemicals end up in water treatment ponds and could affect geese, ducks and other animals, police say
Topic | Drugs
