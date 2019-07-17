Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

House condemns Donald Trump’s tweets as racist in extraordinary rebuke

  • US lawmakers vote 240-187 to push through resolution, after US president tells four congresswomen to ‘go back’ to their home countries
  • Measure is embarrassing for Trump, but carries no legal repercussions
Published: 7:55am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:59am, 17 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump’s tirade against four congresswoman of colour, telling them to ‘go back’ to the countries they came from, prompted widespread revulsion. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

US election 2020: why Donald Trump’s racially charged tirade could be a vote winner

  • The US president seems to regard divisive, nativist rhetoric as his best chance of staying in the White House. Analysts say he may be right
Published: 2:32pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:33pm, 16 Jul, 2019

