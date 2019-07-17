Channels

US President Donald Trump meets with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office on April 2. File photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Nato silent as six secret locations of US nuclear weapons in Europe accidentally revealed in report

  • Belgian newspaper publishes information deleted from report for Nato Parliamentary Assembly committee
  • Bombs are apparently stored at six US and European bases
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 10:50am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:53am, 17 Jul, 2019

An inert Minuteman 3 missile in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Photo: AP
Europe

There are ‘fewer but newer’ nuclear arms in the world, says Stockholm peace group

  • US, Russia and others are getting rid of hundreds of old weapons, but modernising others, while China, India and Pakistan are increasing their arsenals
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:24pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:23pm, 17 Jun, 2019

An inert Minuteman 3 missile in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Photo: AP
