Financier Jeffrey Epstein faces charges of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s. Photo: Reuters
Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein says phoney passport was to fend off hijackers
- Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers say he was worried about travelling to the Middle East as an ‘affluent member of the Jewish faith’
- The passport and dozens of diamonds were hidden in a safe – both discovered following his arrest
Topic | United States
Financier Jeffrey Epstein faces charges of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s. Photo: Reuters
US financier Jeffrey Epstein in a photograph taken for the sex offender registry in March 2017. Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services via Reuters
New Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz says she was 15 when financier raped her in his New York mansion
- Make-up artist, 32, filed court papers in preparation for suing Epstein and aired her allegations on NBC’s Today show
- Araoz says she never went to police because she feared retribution from well-connected billionaire
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
US financier Jeffrey Epstein in a photograph taken for the sex offender registry in March 2017. Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services via Reuters