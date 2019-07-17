Police say they are talking to Instagram to find out how images of murdered teen Bianca Devin’s body were able to be shared. Photo: AP
Instagram under fire over gory images of murdered teen Bianca Devins
- The horrific killing of the teenager Bianca Devins has drawn headlines, its brutality underscored by its broadcast
- It has echoes of the massacre at two mosques in New Zealand this year, which the perpetrator live-streamed on Facebook
Catalin Onc and his wife, Elena Engelhardt, run the Instagram account “Another Beautiful Day”. Photo: Instagram
4 Instagram stars accused of scamming, faking or plagiarism, and the backlash that ensued
- Not everything on Instagram is as it seems and these influencers have all been called out for various misdeeds
- One influencer couple was accused of faking a surprise engagement; another couple’s dream lifestyle is apparently funded by a parent
