US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
‘She’s hot’: Donald Trump seen discussing women with Jeffrey Epstein at 1992 party at Mar-a-Lago
- Tape shows Trump dancing with cheerleaders, patting one on her backside and appearing to point out other women to Epstein
- US president’s relationship with investor is under renewed scrutiny since prosecutors brought new sex trafficking charges against him
Topic | Donald Trump
Financier Jeffrey Epstein faces charges of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s. Photo: Reuters
Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein says phoney passport was to fend off hijackers
- Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers say he was worried about travelling to the Middle East as an ‘affluent member of the Jewish faith’
- The passport and dozens of diamonds were hidden in a safe – both discovered following his arrest
Topic | United States
