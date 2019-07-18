Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
United States & Canada

‘She’s hot’: Donald Trump seen discussing women with Jeffrey Epstein at 1992 party at Mar-a-Lago

  • Tape shows Trump dancing with cheerleaders, patting one on her backside and appearing to point out other women to Epstein
  • US president’s relationship with investor is under renewed scrutiny since prosecutors brought new sex trafficking charges against him
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 1:57am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:46am, 18 Jul, 2019

Financier Jeffrey Epstein faces charges of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein says phoney passport was to fend off hijackers

  • Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers say he was worried about travelling to the Middle East as an ‘affluent member of the Jewish faith’
  • The passport and dozens of diamonds were hidden in a safe – both discovered following his arrest
Topic |   United States
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 12:10pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 17 Jul, 2019

