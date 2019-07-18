Channels

Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in June. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Prosecutors drop sex assault case against actor Kevin Spacey

  • Decision made after alleged victim invoked Fifth Amendment right against giving self-incriminating testimony
  • Actor’s lawyers had asked for access to accuser’s phone, accusing him of deleting text messages that would support Spacey’s defence
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:54am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:54am, 18 Jul, 2019

New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police. File photo: AP
Europe

‘House of Cards’ actor Kevin Spacey questioned by London police over assault allegations

  • Questioning came after Old Vic theatre investigated its former leader and said it received 20 claims of inappropriate behaviour by Spacey
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:00am, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:00am, 7 Jul, 2019

