Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in June. Photo: AP
Prosecutors drop sex assault case against actor Kevin Spacey
- Decision made after alleged victim invoked Fifth Amendment right against giving self-incriminating testimony
- Actor’s lawyers had asked for access to accuser’s phone, accusing him of deleting text messages that would support Spacey’s defence
New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police. File photo: AP
‘House of Cards’ actor Kevin Spacey questioned by London police over assault allegations
- Questioning came after Old Vic theatre investigated its former leader and said it received 20 claims of inappropriate behaviour by Spacey
