US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump tells Democrats to ‘go back to work’ after House easily kills impeachment bid
- Resolution by congressman Al Green was voted down 332-95, highlighting split among Democrats
- US president calls attempt the ‘most ridiculous project I’ve ever been involved in’
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump denies being racist as House condemns tweets in extraordinary rebuke
- US lawmakers vote 240-187 to push through resolution, after US president tells four congresswomen to ‘go back’ to their home countries
- Measure is embarrassing for Trump, but carries no legal repercussions
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP