US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump tells Democrats to ‘go back to work’ after House easily kills impeachment bid

  • Resolution by congressman Al Green was voted down 332-95, highlighting split among Democrats
  • US president calls attempt the ‘most ridiculous project I’ve ever been involved in’
Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:35am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:35am, 18 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump denies being racist as House condemns tweets in extraordinary rebuke

  • US lawmakers vote 240-187 to push through resolution, after US president tells four congresswomen to ‘go back’ to their home countries
  • Measure is embarrassing for Trump, but carries no legal repercussions
Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:55am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:05pm, 17 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
