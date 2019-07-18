US President Donald Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: AFP
US lawmakers vote against Saudi arms sales worth US$8.1 billion, setting up veto by Donald Trump
- Trump is seeking 22 separate sales of aircraft support maintenance, precision-guided munitions and other weapons and equipment
- Critics say the arms sales would aggravate the devastating war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is leading a US-backed coalition
Topic | Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: AFP