US President Donald Trump speaks about Ilhan Omar, and the crowd responded with ‘send her back’. Photo: Reuters
‘Send her back’: Donald Trump rally has a new chant
- Crowd at rally chanted ‘send her back!’ in reference to Somalia-born US congresswoman Ilhan Omar
- Trump set off a firestorm Sunday when he tweeted that she and three other Democratic congresswomen should ‘go back’ to their home countries
In recent days, US President Donald Trump has disparaged several first-year House Democrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump slammed as racist after ‘go back home’ tweets at Democrat congresswomen
- US President Donald Trump sparks yet another firestorm over his views on race and immigration
- He did not name the lawmakers in tweets, but in recent days he has disparaged several first-year House Democrats
