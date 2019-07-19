US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with other diplomats posing for a family photo at the State Department in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
‘Stain of the century’: top US diplomat Mike Pompeo lashes out at China over treatment of Uygurs
- Pompeo insisted Beijing pressured some countries into not attending a conference on religious freedom in Washington, but did not say which ones
Topic | Diplomacy
