US financier Jeffrey Epstein (right) looks on near Judge Richard Berman during a bail hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York on Thursday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
United States & Canada

Too dangerous to be freed: Jeffrey Epstein denied bail in child sex-trafficking case

  • Wealthy US financier will remain behind bars while he fights charges that he exploited dozens of girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s
  • Epstein deemed flight risk because of access to private planes, frequent overseas travel and home in Paris
Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:11am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:11am, 19 Jul, 2019

US financier Jeffrey Epstein (right) looks on near Judge Richard Berman during a bail hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York on Thursday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Annie Farmer (left) and Courtney Wild, alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, look on as their lawyers speak to the press at federal court after a bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
‘He’s a scary person’: Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims urge judge to keep accused sex trafficker in jail, as cash, diamonds and fake passport surface

  • Case growing ‘stronger by the day’ after more women come forward to say purported billionaire sexually abused them when they were underage, prosecutors say
  • Financier to remain behind bars for now, with judge saying he needs more time to decide whether Epstein can be released before trial
Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press  

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:31am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:41am, 16 Jul, 2019

Annie Farmer (left) and Courtney Wild, alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, look on as their lawyers speak to the press at federal court after a bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
