US financier Jeffrey Epstein (right) looks on near Judge Richard Berman during a bail hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York on Thursday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Too dangerous to be freed: Jeffrey Epstein denied bail in child sex-trafficking case
- Wealthy US financier will remain behind bars while he fights charges that he exploited dozens of girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s
- Epstein deemed flight risk because of access to private planes, frequent overseas travel and home in Paris
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Annie Farmer (left) and Courtney Wild, alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, look on as their lawyers speak to the press at federal court after a bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
‘He’s a scary person’: Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims urge judge to keep accused sex trafficker in jail, as cash, diamonds and fake passport surface
- Case growing ‘stronger by the day’ after more women come forward to say purported billionaire sexually abused them when they were underage, prosecutors say
- Financier to remain behind bars for now, with judge saying he needs more time to decide whether Epstein can be released before trial
