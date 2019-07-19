US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump tries to distance himself from ‘Send her back’ chant at rally
- ‘I didn’t say that, they did,’ US president says about words directed at Somalia-born US congresswoman Ilhan Omar
- Omar is one of four liberal minority lawmakers targeted by Trump in racist tweets over the weekend
US President Donald Trump speaks about Ilhan Omar, and the crowd responded with ‘send her back’. Photo: Reuters
‘Send her back’: Donald Trump rally has a new chant
- Crowd at rally chanted ‘send her back!’ in reference to Somalia-born US congresswoman Ilhan Omar
- Trump set off a firestorm Sunday when he tweeted that she and three other Democratic congresswomen should ‘go back’ to their home countries
