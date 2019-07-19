Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Berkeley City Council voted unanimously to replace more than two dozen terms in the city code, including “manhole”, with gender-neutral words. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

Say goodbye to ‘manholes’ as Berkeley removes gender-specific words from city code

  • More than two dozen terms, including ‘craftsman’ and ‘manpower’, to be replaced with gender-neutral alternatives
Topic |   Gender equality
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 3:32am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:33am, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Berkeley City Council voted unanimously to replace more than two dozen terms in the city code, including “manhole”, with gender-neutral words. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.