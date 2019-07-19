The Berkeley City Council voted unanimously to replace more than two dozen terms in the city code, including “manhole”, with gender-neutral words. Photo: TNS
Say goodbye to ‘manholes’ as Berkeley removes gender-specific words from city code
- More than two dozen terms, including ‘craftsman’ and ‘manpower’, to be replaced with gender-neutral alternatives
