Dozens of aircraft parked at Boeing Field in Seattle on July 1. Photo: Reuters
Cellphones a flight risk? Could be on some Boeing planes, US aviation authority says
- Some 737 and 777 models equipped with cockpit screens vulnerable to ‘blanking’ due to interference from Wi-fi, mobile phones
- Potentially hundreds of planes worldwide still flying with systems found unsafe by US Federal Aviation Administration
A Boeing 737 MAX 7. File photo: AP
Saudi Arabia carrier flyadeal becomes first to dump grounded Boeing MAX planes for Airbus
- Kingdom’s airline will operate an entire Airbus fleet, scrapping a deal for the American planes and ordering 50 more from its European rival
