A worker walks next to a Boeing 737 MAX plane at Boeing Field in Seattle. Photo: AP
Boeing takes US$5.6 billion revenue hit over crashes, grounding of 737 MAX
- Airlines have cancelled thousands of flights as a result of the aircraft’s global grounding, and there is yet to be timeline for the jet’s return
- But Boeing said it is basing its financial projections on the assumption regulators will approve safety fixes and clear the planes for travel later this year
