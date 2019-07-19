Retired US Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens departs the funeral of US Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump to nominate Eugene Scalia, son of late top court justice, as labour secretary
- The president tweeted news of the planned nomination less than a week after his previous secretary Alexander Acosta resigned amid criticism of his handling of a secret plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein
Topic | Donald Trump
Retired US Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens departs the funeral of US Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in Washington. Photo: Reuters