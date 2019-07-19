Amphibious assault ship USS Boxer has shot down an Iranian drone, according to Trump. Photo: AFP
We will destroy any Iranian drones that fly ‘too close’ to our ships, US says
- Iran dismissed Trump’s assertion that the US Navy destroyed one of its drones
- Washington has evidence that it shot down a drone on Thursday, a senior official said
US President Donald Trump said naval forces shot down and destroyed an Iranian drone. Photo: Xinhua
Iran denies drone shot down by US over Strait of Hormuz
- The Iranian military said all its drones had returned safely to their bases and denied there was any confrontation with a US warship
- Trump said the USS Boxer took defensive action after the drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the vessel
