Amphibious assault ship USS Boxer has shot down an Iranian drone, according to Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

We will destroy any Iranian drones that fly ‘too close’ to our ships, US says

  • Iran dismissed Trump’s assertion that the US Navy destroyed one of its drones
  • Washington has evidence that it shot down a drone on Thursday, a senior official said
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:44pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:45pm, 19 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump said naval forces shot down and destroyed an Iranian drone. Photo: Xinhua
United States & Canada

Iran denies drone shot down by US over Strait of Hormuz

  • The Iranian military said all its drones had returned safely to their bases and denied there was any confrontation with a US warship
  • Trump said the USS Boxer took defensive action after the drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the vessel
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:53am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:02pm, 19 Jul, 2019

