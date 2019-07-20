US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Photo: AFP
Crowd that called for Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to be ‘sent back’ are ‘patriots’, Donald Trump says
- US president has backtracked from earlier criticisms of a North Carolina campaign crowd that chanted ‘send her back’ about Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- He defended the rally-goers while again questioning the loyalty of four Democratic lawmakers of colour
US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump tries to distance himself from ‘Send her back’ chant at rally
- ‘I didn’t say that, they did,’ US president says about words directed at Somalia-born US congresswoman Ilhan Omar
- Omar is one of four liberal minority lawmakers targeted by Trump in racist tweets over the weekend
