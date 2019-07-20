Channels

US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Crowd that called for Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to be ‘sent back’ are ‘patriots’, Donald Trump says

  • US president has backtracked from earlier criticisms of a North Carolina campaign crowd that chanted ‘send her back’ about Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
  • He defended the rally-goers while again questioning the loyalty of four Democratic lawmakers of colour
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:58pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:14pm, 20 Jul, 2019

US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Photo: AFP
